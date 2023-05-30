NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NBTB stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

