Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 92,269 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,269 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

