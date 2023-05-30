Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 16,022 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $332.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

