Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,154 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,154 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

