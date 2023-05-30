Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.31

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of CRESY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

