M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

