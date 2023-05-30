Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 39,300 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 39,300 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $36,549.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,099.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 227,772 shares of company stock worth $204,776 over the last three months.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

