Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.78. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

