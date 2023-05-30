Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

