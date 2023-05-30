MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $24.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other MVB Financial news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 5,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

