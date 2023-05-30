Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $481.60

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 481.60 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 481.60 ($5.95), with a volume of 152514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.71).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYIT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 489 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.93) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 403.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

