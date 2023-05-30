Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,605,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

