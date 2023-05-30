3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,967.00

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,967 ($24.31) and last traded at GBX 1,965.50 ($24.29), with a volume of 220634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,938 ($23.95).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
3i Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of £19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 517.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,746.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.
3i Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($108,007.91). Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Read More
