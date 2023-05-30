Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.67%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

