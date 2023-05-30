Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,956.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,956 ($61.25) and last traded at GBX 4,956 ($61.25), with a volume of 12672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.50 ($6.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 595 ($7.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Conduit Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conduit Company Profile

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 12,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £60,360 ($74,592.19). Insiders acquired a total of 72,079 shares of company stock worth $29,124,756 over the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

