Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,956.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,956 ($61.25) and last traded at GBX 4,956 ($61.25), with a volume of 12672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.50 ($6.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 595 ($7.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Conduit Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.78 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
