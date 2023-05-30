Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,956.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,956 ($61.25) and last traded at GBX 4,956 ($61.25), with a volume of 12672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.50 ($6.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 595 ($7.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Conduit Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 489.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 452.68. The stock has a market cap of £817.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit

About Conduit

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 50,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £182,287.56 ($225,268.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,079 shares of company stock worth $29,124,756. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

