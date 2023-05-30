Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.29 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $185.06 million and $2.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,490,071 coins and its circulating supply is 644,900,145 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

