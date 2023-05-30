Aleph Zero (AZERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $241.49 million and $1.17 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 213,211,680 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

