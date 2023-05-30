Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $368,151.42 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,859.65 or 1.00021024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000651 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $374,252.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

