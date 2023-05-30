WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0284 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.57 million and $0.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008814 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834368 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

