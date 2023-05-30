Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

OBT stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.06. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.44%. On average, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.