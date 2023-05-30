Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 1.7 %

PEBK stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

