Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $449,809.33

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $449,809.33 and approximately $61,853.25 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00264616 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $78,524.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

