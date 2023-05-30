GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142.16 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $142.16 million and approximately $42,093.85 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.11219664 USD and is down -7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $46,325.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

