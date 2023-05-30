ClearOne, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About ClearOne

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

