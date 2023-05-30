LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.26.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.