LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.26.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 98,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

