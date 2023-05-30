Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Further Reading

