Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Open Text Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Open Text by 80.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 59.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Text (OTEX)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.