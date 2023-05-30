Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Open Text by 80.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 59.9% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

