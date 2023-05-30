Applied UV, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:AUVIP)

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Applied UV Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

