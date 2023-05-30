Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOS. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.8 %

MOS stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

