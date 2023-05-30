Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MOS. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.
Mosaic Stock Down 0.8 %
MOS stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $64.62.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
