MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.