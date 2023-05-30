MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 277,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
