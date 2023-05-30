US Solar Fund Plc Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:USF)

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

USF opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. US Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.81.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

