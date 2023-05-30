Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

