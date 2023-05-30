Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.
Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
