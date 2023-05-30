Compass Point Trims MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Target Price to $12.25

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Compass Point from $13.00 to $12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

