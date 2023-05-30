Compass Point Trims MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Target Price to $12.25

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Compass Point from $13.00 to $12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
About MidCap Financial Investment
See Also
