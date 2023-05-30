Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Mesoblast Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MESO stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MESO. William Blair began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $757,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.