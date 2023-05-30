Royal Bank of Canada Trims City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Target Price to $7.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

CIO stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

