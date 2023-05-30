Royal Bank of Canada Trims City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Target Price to $7.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
City Office REIT Price Performance
CIO stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.24.
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.