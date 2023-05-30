Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Conn's Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn's

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

