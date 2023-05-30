The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Plans GBX 6.70 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance
EDIN opened at GBX 660 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.92. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.53).
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
