The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Plans GBX 6.70 Dividend

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EDIN opened at GBX 660 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 667.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.92. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.53).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

