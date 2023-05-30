Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Molecular Templates Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MTEM stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.23.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 134.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
