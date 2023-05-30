Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Molecular Templates Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 134.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 732.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 262,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

