Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 303,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

