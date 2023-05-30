CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

