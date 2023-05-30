Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

See Also

