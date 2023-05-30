ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Declares Dividend of $1.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

ClearOne Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 99.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

