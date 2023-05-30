Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.83. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

