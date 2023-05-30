Lake Street Capital Trims Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Target Price to $16.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 494.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CKPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

