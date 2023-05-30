Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lion Group Price Performance

LGHL opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lion Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lion Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

