Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

