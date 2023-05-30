Mizuho Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $69.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

