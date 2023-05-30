PGGM Investments Sells 18,389 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

