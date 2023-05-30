American International Group Inc. Sells 20,732 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

